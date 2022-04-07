MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) The refineries of Russian energy giant Lukoil face the possibility of a shutdown after accumulation of excess oil residue due to logistical difficulties caused by sanctions, the company's chief, Vagit Alekperov, wrote in a letter to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

"(Due to sanctions), volumes of fuel oil collected after refinement have decreased significantly, and a surplus accumulated in storage facilities as a result," Alekperov wrote, as quoted by Russian business newspaper Kommersant.

He warned that the overload of storage facilities may cause a temporary shutdown of refineries and consequent decrease in oil production.

Alekperov proposed redirecting the excess fuel residue to thermal power plants (TPP), but stressed that this would lead to higher climate tax for energy companies.

The Lukoil chief asked Novak to consider temporarily freezing the tax increase that would normally be required for higher greenhouse emissions.

The Russian environment ministry, however, fears that Lukoil's proposal will hurt the state income from climate tax.

Normally, Russian companies use fuel oil only as a last resort in the event of shortage of the cheapest available fuel, which in Russia is gas. In 2020, Russia's energy ministry said that fuel oil accounted for only 2% of TPPs' total consumption, estimated at about 5.8 million tonnes.