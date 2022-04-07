UrduPoint.com

Russia's Lukoil Warns Of Refineries Shutdown Due To Excess Of Fuel Waste

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Russia's Lukoil Warns of Refineries Shutdown Due to Excess of Fuel Waste

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) The refineries of Russian energy giant Lukoil face the possibility of a shutdown after accumulation of excess oil residue due to logistical difficulties caused by sanctions, the company's chief, Vagit Alekperov, wrote in a letter to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

"(Due to sanctions), volumes of fuel oil collected after refinement have decreased significantly, and a surplus accumulated in storage facilities as a result," Alekperov wrote, as quoted by Russian business newspaper Kommersant.

He warned that the overload of storage facilities may cause a temporary shutdown of refineries and consequent decrease in oil production.

Alekperov proposed redirecting the excess fuel residue to thermal power plants (TPP), but stressed that this would lead to higher climate tax for energy companies.

The Lukoil chief asked Novak to consider temporarily freezing the tax increase that would normally be required for higher greenhouse emissions.

The Russian environment ministry, however, fears that Lukoil's proposal will hurt the state income from climate tax.

Normally, Russian companies use fuel oil only as a last resort in the event of shortage of the cheapest available fuel, which in Russia is gas. In 2020, Russia's energy ministry said that fuel oil accounted for only 2% of TPPs' total consumption, estimated at about 5.8 million tonnes.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Shortage Prime Minister Business Russia Company Oil Lead May Gas 2020 Event From Million

Recent Stories

Lukashenko Says Minsk Conducted Special Operation ..

Lukashenko Says Minsk Conducted Special Operation in Ukraine to Free Belarusian ..

4 minutes ago
 1st KPT Female Tennis League concludes

1st KPT Female Tennis League concludes

4 minutes ago
 Sukkur Police chalks out patrolling plan for 21st ..

Sukkur Police chalks out patrolling plan for 21st Ramzan

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner for timely completion of uplift proje ..

Commissioner for timely completion of uplift projects

4 minutes ago
 PML-N candidate declared victorious in recounting ..

PML-N candidate declared victorious in recounting of Tehsil Lora LB election

4 minutes ago
 Ukraine's New Draft Treaty Deviates From Proposals ..

Ukraine's New Draft Treaty Deviates From Proposals Presented in Istanbul - Lavro ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.