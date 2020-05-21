UrduPoint.com
Russia's Medvedev Believes Global World Will Not Be Same After Coronavirus Pandemic

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev expressed the belief on Thursday that the coronavirus pandemic would not result in the end of globalism, but would still change the world.

"Markets are most likely to remain closed and narrowed for quite a long period of time, but this does not mean that this will be the end of globalism ...

The global world will remain in place, but it will certainly change," Medvedev said at the Startup Village online conference.

Digital technologies will also remain in place, Medvedev added. The high-ranking official also qualified transparency as a condition for survival amid the crisis.

"We need to share scientific and practical information, skills and different technological decisions," Medvedev added.

