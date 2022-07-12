UrduPoint.com

Russia's Medvedev Not Ruling Out Creation Of New Reserve Currency Of BRICS States

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Russia's Medvedev Not Ruling Out Creation of New Reserve Currency of BRICS States

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chair of Russia's Security Council, on Tuesday called for switching to new payment methods, including the use of national currencies, and did not rule out the establishment of a new reserve Currency of the BRICS states.

Earlier in the day, the exchange rates of the euro and the US Dollar reached parity for the first time since December 2002, according to trading data.

"The best protection against the falling euro will be the transition to new payment methods in trade with our reliable partners, including the use of national currencies, such as the Russian ruble, Chinese Yuan, Indian rupee, etc. In the future, it is also possible to establish a new reserve currency of the BRICS countries. The US dollar, euro and pound sterling are not enough for the modern world", Medvedev said on Telegram, commenting on the euro-USD parity.

