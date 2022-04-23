MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said that the Europe would not last a week without Russian gas.

On Friday, the European Commission said that the EU companies may open an account in Gazprombank to pay for Russian gas using a new payment scheme devised by Moscow without running afoul of the bloc's sanctions against Moscow.

"We value the consistency and integrity of our European partners. Especially given the fact that, according to recent data of the IMF, Europe will be able to last for no more than six months without our gas. But seriously, it will not last even a week," Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel.

Russia decided to make "unfriendly nations" pay for its gas in rubles after the Western countries and their allies imposed harsh sanctions on Moscow over its military operation in Ukraine.