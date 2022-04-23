UrduPoint.com

Russia's Medvedev Says Europe Will Not Last A Week Without Russian Gas

Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Russia's Medvedev Says Europe Will Not Last a Week Without Russian Gas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said that the Europe would not last a week without Russian gas.

On Friday, the European Commission said that the EU companies may open an account in Gazprombank to pay for Russian gas using a new payment scheme devised by Moscow without running afoul of the bloc's sanctions against Moscow.

"We value the consistency and integrity of our European partners. Especially given the fact that, according to recent data of the IMF, Europe will be able to last for no more than six months without our gas. But seriously, it will not last even a week," Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel.

Russia decided to make "unfriendly nations" pay for its gas in rubles after the Western countries and their allies imposed harsh sanctions on Moscow over its military operation in Ukraine.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe May Gas

Recent Stories

Pentagon Says No Plans to Set Up Field Hospitals N ..

Pentagon Says No Plans to Set Up Field Hospitals Near Ukraine Despite Calls From ..

8 hours ago
 Forty States Invited to US-Hosted Defense Talks on ..

Forty States Invited to US-Hosted Defense Talks on Ukraine Next Week - Pentagon

9 hours ago
 Science minister assumes charge of his office

Science minister assumes charge of his office

9 hours ago
 PTI wanted to derange whole system: Senator

PTI wanted to derange whole system: Senator

9 hours ago
 Release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq demanded

Release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq demanded

9 hours ago
 US Adds 3 Cryptocurrency Wallets of DPRK Hacker Gr ..

US Adds 3 Cryptocurrency Wallets of DPRK Hacker Group Lazarus to Sanctions List ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.