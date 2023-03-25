UrduPoint.com

Russia's Medvedev Says Foreign Firms Will Return To Russian Market In Different Ways

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2023 | 07:11 PM

Russia's Medvedev Says Foreign Firms Will Return to Russian Market in Different Ways

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2023) Foreign companies that have left the Russian market after the start of the Ukraine conflict will return back in different ways, with some of them just waiting for the end of the hostilities and others seeking "approval from the top," Russia's Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with leading Russian media outlets, including Sputnik.

"As for the return (of foreign companies to Russia), this process will be different. Some (companies), in my opinion, will return once the special military operation is over, some will run back the very next day. Some will wait for approval from the top," Medvedev said.

There are also some "crazy companies" that claim to have left the Russian market for ideological reasons, Medvedev said, suggesting that Russians use analogues produced by other firms in response.

"Choose between Apple and Android, between various kinds of operating systems. In the end, it will still be to our advantage," he said.

Meanwhile, most goods produced by companies that have left Russia still enter the country through "gray" or parallel imports, Medvedev said. Although such schemes entail "different costs" and sometimes lead to higher prices, this means that foreign firms "are not completely gone," he added.

On February 24, 2022, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine. In response, Western countries imposed comprehensive sanctions against Moscow, prompting many foreign companies to suspend or downsize operations in Russia.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Lead February Apple Market Media From Top

Recent Stories

Fouzia Younis becomes first Muslim woman to head U ..

Fouzia Younis becomes first Muslim woman to head UK mission in Canada

4 minutes ago
 UAE takes top spot at NAS Sports Tournament’s Ji ..

UAE takes top spot at NAS Sports Tournament’s Jiu-Jitsu Championship

55 minutes ago
 ‘The most amazing, fulfilling time,’ says Sani ..

‘The most amazing, fulfilling time,’ says Sania Mirza as she completes Umrah

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in second Framework Working Group ..

UAE participates in second Framework Working Group Meeting within G20 Finance Tr ..

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan gets interim bail in three terrorism ca ..

Imran Khan gets interim bail in three terrorism cases

5 hours ago
 'PTI’s 1000 workers arrested by police,’ claim ..

'PTI’s 1000 workers arrested by police,’ claims Imran Khan

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.