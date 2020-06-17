UrduPoint.com
Russia's Medvedev Slams Attempts To Blame Others For Economy Failures As 'Dead-End Policy'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 10:40 AM

Russia's Medvedev Slams Attempts to Blame Others for Economy Failures as 'Dead-End Policy'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Probe into the reasons behind the COVID-19 pandemic is now becoming part of some countries' domestic policies and even the basis of election campaigns, but attempts to shift the blame for the economy slowdown on nations "under investigation" is a blind alley, Russia's Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in his article for "Russia in Global Affairs" magazine.

"Clearly, current investigations into the causes of the pandemic are part of the domestic policies of individual countries, which underlies election campaigns. This creates the states that are "under investigation," which are blamed for failures in the economy and the fight against coronavirus.

Claims worth trillions of Dollars are being filed. It's a dead-end policy that will not do any good to anyone, even during elections," Medvedev said.

The deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council called on international players to focus on COVID-19 response rather than on accusations.

"It is much more productive to provide a full-fledged platform for cooperation between doctors, researchers, laboratories and companies in order to obtain a collective result. Indeed, developing a truly effective vaccine and a group of antiviral drugs will take a long time and the contribution of each country, its researchers and companies can be truly unique," Medvedev said.

