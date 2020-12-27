UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Mishustin Approves Protocol On Amendments To Double Tax Agreement With Malta

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 01:40 PM

Russia's Mishustin Approves Protocol on Amendments to Double Tax Agreement With Malta

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Sunday approved the draft protocol on amendments to the Double Tax Agreement with Malta to be submitted to the lower chamber of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, for ratification.

"Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin approved the protocol on amending the convention for the avoidance of double taxation, which is in force between Russia and Malta. In the near future, the draft Federal law on the ratification of the protocol will be submitted to the State Duma. After the approval of the lower house of parliament, it will be reviewed by the Federation Council and approved by the president," the statement on the government website read.

It added that Russia and Malta signed the protocol on amending the Double Tax Agreement in October 2020. It envisages an increase in the withholding tax rate to 15 percent on dividends and interest.

"The protocol defines a number of exceptions, according to which a preferential tax rate of not more than 5 percent will be applied to income in the form of dividends and interest.

Exceptions apply to institutional investments. They are also provided for public companies with at least 15 percent of shares that are in free circulation, and owning at least 15 percent of the capital of the company that pays these incomes during the year," the statement said.

Such exceptions, according to the government, are associated with lower risks of the use of foreign jurisdictions for tax evasion.

"The revision of agreements with foreign partners is carried out as part of President Vladimir Putin's instructions. In his address to the nation in March 2020, the head of state drew attention to the unfair income taxation of companies from offshore jurisdictions at rates below personal income tax. The president had ordered that agreements with such countries be adjusted so that incomes paid abroad in the form of interest and dividends are taxed at the same rates as inside Russia, which is 15 percent," the decree read.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Parliament Company Vladimir Putin Same Malta Chamber March October Sunday 2020 From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

UAEU research team extracts date seed oil to make ..

26 minutes ago

EAD wins &#039;Outstanding Contribution to Biodive ..

41 minutes ago

DEWA’s work on sustainability attracts internati ..

1 hour ago

EU countries start COVID-19 vaccination campaign

2 hours ago

Brazil registers 307 coronavirus deaths

2 hours ago

Over 900 new coronavirus cases in S. Korea

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.