Russia's Month-on-Month Inflation Down To 0% In August From 0.4% In July - Rosstat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Russian statistics watchdog Rosstat recorded zero month-on-month inflation in Russia in August after 0.4 percent a month earlier, but in annualized terms it accelerated to 3.6 percent from 3.4 percent in July.

The Ministry of Economic Development expected a 0.1-0.2 percent deflation in Russia in August. In annualized terms, the ministry's inflation forecast was 3.4-3.5 percent.

"In August 2020, compared to July 2020, the consumer price index was 100.0%, compared to December 2019 - 103.0% (in August 2019 - 99.8%, compared to December 2018 - 102.4%)," Rosstat said.

