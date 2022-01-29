(@FahadShabbir)

Russia's mortality increased by 15.9% year-on-year in 2021, mostly due to the coronavirus, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Russia's mortality increased by 15.9% year-on-year in 2021, mostly due to the coronavirus, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said.

"In general, in 2021, mortality increased by 15.9%, while the increase in mortality is associated solely with excess mortality from COVID-19, as well as the absence of mortality from this disease in the first four months of 2020," Golikova told reporters.