Russia's Mortality Up Almost 16% Y/Y In 2021 Due To COVID-19 - Deputy Prime Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2022 | 12:16 AM
Russia's mortality increased by 15.9% year-on-year in 2021, mostly due to the coronavirus, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said
"In general, in 2021, mortality increased by 15.9%, while the increase in mortality is associated solely with excess mortality from COVID-19, as well as the absence of mortality from this disease in the first four months of 2020," Golikova told reporters.