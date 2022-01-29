UrduPoint.com

Russia's Mortality Up Almost 16% Y/Y In 2021 Due To COVID-19 - Deputy Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2022 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) Russia's mortality increased by 15.9% year-on-year in 2021, mostly due to the coronavirus, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said.

"In general, in 2021, mortality increased by 15.

9%, while the increase in mortality is associated solely with excess mortality from COVID-19, as well as the absence of mortality from this disease in the first four months of 2020," Golikova told reporters.

It comes as the Russian Federal State Statistics Service updated the data on the Russian population on Friday. According to the information, as of January 1, the number of Russian citizens decreased by 692,918 throughout the year to 145,478,097, reaching its minimum since 2014.

The service said that these numbers are preliminary as first results of the population census, held last year, will be published in March-April 2022.

>