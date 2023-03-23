MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) The national debt of Russia amounts to 15% of the GDP, while in most developing countries it exceeds 60%, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday.

"Out national debt is approximately at the level of 15% of GDP.

.. Even in most developing countries, it is slightly higher than 60%," Mishustin said, presenting the government's report in the State Duma.

In this regard Russia feels confident and sees no threats, the prime minister added.