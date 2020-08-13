Russia has to increase its national debt a little but it is still below 20 percent of GDP and one of the lowest in the world, Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Russia has to increase its national debt a little but it is still below 20 percent of GDP and one of the lowest in the world, Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov said Thursday.

According to the figures published by the Central Bank and the Finance Ministry, as of July 1, the national deposits amounted to 13.

217 trillion rubles ($179.4 billion), the federal debt was about 14.77 trillion. For almost a year, Russia enjoyed assets bigger than debt, but the situation turned amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"The national debt is safely below 20 percent of the GDP and is still one of the lowest in the world," Siluanov told reporters.