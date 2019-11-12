UrduPoint.com
Russia's Net Capital Outflow Down 23.3% In Jan-Oct 2019 - Central Bank

The net capital outflow from Russia in January-October 2019 decreased by 23.3 percent compared to the same period of last year and amounted to $31.6 billion, the Bank of Russia said in a preliminary report on Tuesday

According to the report, the determining factors in the trend were the operations of banks, which increased external statutory capital requirements and lowered liabilities to non-residents.

"The financial operations of other sectors, in contrast to the comparable period of last year, made a relatively small contribution to the formation of the final balance," the Bank of Russia said.

