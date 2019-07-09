UrduPoint.com
Russia's Net Capital Outflow Grows 2.5 Times To $27.3Bln In H1 2019 - Central Bank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 11:40 PM

Russia's Net Capital Outflow Grows 2.5 Times to $27.3Bln in H1 2019 - Central Bank

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Russia's net capital outflow in the first half of 2019 totaled $27.3 billion compared to $11.1 bln in the same period of last year, the Bank of Russia said in an interim report published on Tuesday.

"The balance of financial operations by the private sector with non-residents, in preliminary estimates, amounted to $27.3 billion [$11.1 bln in January-June 2018]," the report says.

According to the report, the key factor affecting the balance was the operations of the banks to place financial assets abroad and to repay external liabilities.

