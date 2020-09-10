UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Net Capital Outflow Up 74% To $34.8Bln In January-August 2020 - Central Bank

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 01:00 AM

Russia's Net Capital Outflow Up 74% to $34.8Bln in January-August 2020 - Central Bank

Net capital outflow from Russia grew 74 percent year-on-year to $ 34.8 billion in January-August, according to the central bank's estimate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Net capital outflow from Russia grew 74 percent year-on-year to $ 34.8 billion in January-August, according to the central bank's estimate.

"Net financial transactions of the private sector was $34.8 billion, compared to $20.0 billion a year earlier. The decisive factor was the reduction of liabilities of banks and other sectors to non-residents," the regulator said in a statement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Bank From Billion

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Executive Council meeti ..

38 minutes ago

Emirates adds Moscow to its growing network

53 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia launches bid to host the 2027 AFC Asi ..

53 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed checks on conditions of victims o ..

2 hours ago

UAE-KSA Real Estate - Post - COVID-19 conference c ..

2 hours ago

Department of Community Development checks up on g ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.