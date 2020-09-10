- Home
Thu 10th September 2020
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Net capital outflow from Russia grew 74 percent year-on-year to $ 34.8 billion in January-August, according to the central bank's estimate.
"Net financial transactions of the private sector was $34.8 billion, compared to $20.0 billion a year earlier. The decisive factor was the reduction of liabilities of banks and other sectors to non-residents," the regulator said in a statement.