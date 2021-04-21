UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Net Greenhouse Gas Emissions Over Next 30 Years Should Be Below EU - Putin

Umer Jamshaid 47 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 03:10 PM

Russia's Net Greenhouse Gas Emissions Over Next 30 Years Should Be Below EU - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The net level of Russia's greenhouse gas emissions should be below one of the European Union, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Over the next 30 years, the accumulated volume of net greenhouse gas emissions in Russia should be lower than in the European Union," Putin said in his annual address to the parliament.

The president noted that it is a difficult task, given the size of Russia, its geography, climate and structure of the economy.

"However, I am absolutely sure that this goal, given our scientific and technological potential, is absolutely achievable," he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Parliament European Union Vladimir Putin Gas

Recent Stories

Pakistan set the target of 150 for Zimbabwe to cha ..

10 minutes ago

On the United Nations International Day for Creati ..

11 minutes ago

First T20I match: Zimbabwe wins the toss, decides ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate UK&#039;s Queen Elizabeth ..

2 hours ago

ADP Commander-in-Chief, Chile&#039;s Ambassador di ..

2 hours ago

Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor determined to get gol ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.