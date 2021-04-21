MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The net level of Russia's greenhouse gas emissions should be below one of the European Union, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Over the next 30 years, the accumulated volume of net greenhouse gas emissions in Russia should be lower than in the European Union," Putin said in his annual address to the parliament.

The president noted that it is a difficult task, given the size of Russia, its geography, climate and structure of the economy.

"However, I am absolutely sure that this goal, given our scientific and technological potential, is absolutely achievable," he added.