Russia’s New Car Sales Surge In January-November

Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2024 | 02:10 PM

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Russia’s new car sales rose 44% on an annual basis in the first 11 months of the year, according to a statement from the Industry and Trade Ministry.

The new car sales in the country reached 1.4 million in January-November.

In November, new car sales in Russia climbed 11% year-on-year to 120,000, however, this figure was 29% below the number of new car sales in October.

