Russia’s New Car Sales Surge In January-November
Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2024 | 02:10 PM
MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Russia’s new car sales rose 44% on an annual basis in the first 11 months of the year, according to a statement from the Industry and Trade Ministry.
The new car sales in the country reached 1.4 million in January-November.
In November, new car sales in Russia climbed 11% year-on-year to 120,000, however, this figure was 29% below the number of new car sales in October.
Recent Stories
Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangladesh
COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard country’s integrity, soverei ..
Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed law against fake news
PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘One Water Summit’ in Riyadh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024
Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws
Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff
Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan’s business Community
French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confidence vote
Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Saharan Africa as president
Mobile phone use banned in Punjab schools, new discipline guidelines launched
More Stories From Business
-
Turkish stock exchange up at Tuesday opening25 minutes ago
-
Türkiye's annual inflation eases to 17-month low of 47.09% in November26 minutes ago
-
Exports increase by 12.57% to $13.691 bln during Jul-Nov 20241 hour ago
-
IMF program proceeding smoothly, govt ensuring successful completion1 hour ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 20245 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 20245 hours ago
-
“Uzbek Envoy, commerce minister chart new course for trade, tourism growth”14 hours ago
-
Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff14 hours ago
-
Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan’s business Community14 hours ago
-
Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff15 hours ago