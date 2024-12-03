Russia’s new car sales surge in January-November

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Russia’s new car sales rose 44% on an annual basis in the first 11 months of the year, according to a statement from the Industry and Trade Ministry.

The new car sales in the country reached 1.4 million in January-November.

In November, new car sales in Russia climbed 11% year-on-year to 120,000, however, this figure was 29% below the number of new car sales in October.