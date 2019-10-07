- Home
- Business
- News
- Russia's Non-CIS Imports Decrease to $155.52Bln in January-September - Customs Service
Russia's Non-CIS Imports Decrease To $155.52Bln In January-September - Customs Service
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 02:54 PM
Russia's imports from countries outside the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) dropped in January-September to $155.52 billion, seeing a 0.5 percent decrease year-on-year, the Federal Customs Service said on Monday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) Russia's imports from countries outside the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) dropped in January-September to $155.52 billion, seeing a 0.5 percent decrease year-on-year, the Federal Customs Service said on Monday.
"According to preliminary customs statistics data, imports of goods from non-CIS countries amounted to $155.521 billion in January-September 2019, decreasing by 0.5 percent compared to the same period in 2018," the Federal Customs Service said in a statement.
In September alone, Russia's non-CIS imports fell to $17.77 billion, which is a 5.4 percent decrease month-on-month, the service added.