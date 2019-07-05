(@imziishan)

Russia's imports from countries that are not part of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) saw a 2.9 percent decrease year-on-year to $99.75 billion in the first six months of 2019, the Russian Federal Customs Service said in a statement on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Russia's imports from countries that are not part of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) saw a 2.9 percent decrease year-on-year to $99.75 billion in the first six months of 2019, the Russian Federal Customs Service said in a statement on Friday.

"According to preliminary customs statistics data, in January-June 2019, imports of goods from non-CIS countries amounted to $99.754 billion and, compared with the same period of 2018, dropped by 2.9 percent," the statement read.

In June alone, non-CIS imports came out to $17 billion, a 0.7 percent increase from May, according to the statement.

There was a 9.8 percent decrease in purchases of machinery in June, while imports of textiles and footwear dropped by 5.1 percent, the statement noted.