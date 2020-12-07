UrduPoint.com
Russia's Non-CIS Imports Down By 6.1% To $184.4Bln In January-November - Customs Service

Russia's imports from countries outside the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) decreased by 6.1 percent to $184.394 billion year-on-year in the period between January and November, the Federal Customs Service said on Monday

Russia's imports from countries outside the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) decreased by 6.1 percent to $184.394 billion year-on-year in the period between January and November, the Federal Customs Service said on Monday.

"According to preliminary customs statistics data, in January-November 2020, import of goods from non-CIS countries totaled $184,393.8 million and decreased by 6.1 percent, compared to the same period in 2019," the Russian Federal Customs Service said in a statement.

In November alone, Russia's non-CIS imports totaled $19.518 billion, which is a 2.2 percent increase compared to October.

