(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia's imports from countries outside the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) decreased by 6.1 percent to $184.394 billion year-on-year in the period between January and November, the Federal Customs Service said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Russia's imports from countries outside the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) decreased by 6.1 percent to $184.394 billion year-on-year in the period between January and November, the Federal Customs Service said on Monday.

"According to preliminary customs statistics data, in January-November 2020, import of goods from non-CIS countries totaled $184,393.8 million and decreased by 6.1 percent, compared to the same period in 2019," the Russian Federal Customs Service said in a statement.

In November alone, Russia's non-CIS imports totaled $19.518 billion, which is a 2.2 percent increase compared to October.