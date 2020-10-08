Russia's import from countries outside the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) decreased by 7.7 percent year-on-year in the period between January and September, falling to $143.737 billion, the Federal Customs Service said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Russia's import from countries outside the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) decreased by 7.7 percent year-on-year in the period between January and September, falling to $143.737 billion, the Federal Customs Service said on Thursday.

"According to preliminary customs statistics data, in January-September 2020, import of goods from non-CIS countries totaled $143,737.2 million and decreased by 7.7 percent, compared to the same period in 2019," the Russian Federal Customs Service said in a statement.

In September alone, Russia's non-CIS imports totaled $17.89 billion, which is a 5.9 percent increase compared to August and a 0.3 percent increase compared to September 2019.