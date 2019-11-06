UrduPoint.com
Russia's Non-CIS Imports Fall To $172.776Bln In January-October - Customs Service

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 02:25 PM

Russia's Non-CIS Imports Fall to $172.776Bln in January-October - Customs Service

Russia's imports from countries outside the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) dropped in January-October to $172.776 billion, seeing a 1.2 percent decrease compared to the same period last year, the Federal Customs Service said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Russia's imports from countries outside the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) dropped in January-October to $172.776 billion, seeing a 1.2 percent decrease compared to the same period last year, the Federal Customs Service said on Wednesday.

"According to preliminary customs statistics data, imports of goods from non-CIS countries amounted to $172.776 billion in January-October 2019, decreasing by 1.2 percent compared to the same period in 2018," the Federal Customs Service said in a statement.

In October alone, Russia's non-CIS imports fell to $17.174 billion, which is a 3.7 percent decrease compared to the previous month and a 7.3 percent decrease compared to October 2018, the service added.

