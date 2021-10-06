UrduPoint.com

Russia's Non-CIS Imports Surge By 29.4% In First 9 Months Of 2021 - Customs Service

Russia's Non-CIS Imports Surge by 29.4% in First 9 Months of 2021 - Customs Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Russia's imports from countries outside the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) surged by 29.4% in the first nine months of the year, compared to the same period in 2020, and totaled $188.868 billion, the Federal Customs Service said on Wednesday.

"According to preliminary customs statistics data, in January-September 2021, import of goods from non-CIS countries totaled $188,867.7 million and decreased by 29.4% compared to the same period in 2020," the Russian Federal Customs Service said in a statement.

In September, the non-CIS imports decreased by 3.4% month-on-month and totaled $21.633 billion.

