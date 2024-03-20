Russia’s Non-oil And Gas Revenues Up 16% In 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2024 | 01:20 PM
MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Non-oil and gas revenues of Russia’s consolidated budget rose 16% in 2023 to $308 billion, the head of the Russian Federal Tax Service said on Tuesday.
“Non-oil and gas revenues (of Russia’s consolidated budget in 2023) increased by 16%, or almost 4 trillion rubles ($43.2 billion) in annual terms," Russian state news agency TASS reported, citing Daniil Egorov.
Non-oil and gas revenues in the consolidated budget amounted to 24.5 trillion rubles ($264.8 billion) in 2022 and 28.
3 trillion rubles ($308 billion) in 2023, according to Egorov.
He also confirmed that the share of these revenues increased from 73% in 2022 to 78% last year.
Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow plans to implement a “fairer” tax regulation in the country to collect more taxes from companies and individuals with higher incomes.
The Russian government also wants to increase investment in non-oil and gas sectors, particularly in agriculture, due to the declining share of energy in Western markets.
