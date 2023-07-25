Open Menu

Russia's Non Oil, Gas Budget Revenues Up By 17.8% In First Half Of 2023 - Putin

Faizan Hashmi Published July 25, 2023 | 11:09 PM

Russia's Non Oil, Gas Budget Revenues Up by 17.8% in First Half of 2023 - Putin

Russia's non oil-and-gas budget revenues grew by 17.8% in the first half of 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, adding that the increase, along with good dynamics in manufacturing industries, indicated the strengthening of the economy's real sector

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Russia's non oil-and-gas budget revenues grew by 17.8% in the first half of 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, adding that the increase, along with good dynamics in manufacturing industries, indicated the strengthening of the economy's real sector.

"I would like to draw attention to the dynamics of non oil and gas revenues. They grew decently, by 17.

8% in the first half of the year, and the rate (of growth) amounted to 43.5% in the second quarter. Along with the good dynamics in the manufacturing industries, all this indicates the strengthening of the real sector, the expansion of domestic manufacturing business," Putin told the government's meeting on economic issues.

On July 19, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said he expected the amount of non oil-and-gas budget revenues to significantly exceed the plan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Russia Budget Oil Vladimir Putin July Gas All Government

Recent Stories

US State Dept. Says Trevor Reed Injured in Ukraine ..

US State Dept. Says Trevor Reed Injured in Ukraine, Evacuated by NGO to Germany

5 minutes ago
 Newly Appointed Chinese Foreign Minister Wang to P ..

Newly Appointed Chinese Foreign Minister Wang to Pay Visit to Turkey on July 26 ..

5 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman visits regional office, interact ..

Federal Ombudsman visits regional office, interacts with officers

1 minute ago
 Meeting reviews arrangement for upcoming by polls

Meeting reviews arrangement for upcoming by polls

5 minutes ago
 Biden Nominates Derek Chollet for Defense Undersec ..

Biden Nominates Derek Chollet for Defense Undersecretary for Policy Position - W ..

3 minutes ago
 MoS Khar discusses human resource export to EU

MoS Khar discusses human resource export to EU

3 minutes ago
Sindh govt, local bodies fully alert to mitigate s ..

Sindh govt, local bodies fully alert to mitigate sufferings of people due to rai ..

3 minutes ago
 UN Human Rights Commissioner Denies HIMARS Strike ..

UN Human Rights Commissioner Denies HIMARS Strike Killed Ukrainian Prisoners in ..

3 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vows to rid country ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vows to rid country of loans, put on track of self ..

13 minutes ago
 Mayor seeks inquiry over faulty pumping station am ..

Mayor seeks inquiry over faulty pumping station amid rainfall

16 minutes ago
 Assad, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syri ..

Assad, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Discuss Humanitarian Issues ..

25 minutes ago
 Balochistan Governor lays foundation stone of Wome ..

Balochistan Governor lays foundation stone of Women University Campus in Pishin

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Business