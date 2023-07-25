Russia's non oil-and-gas budget revenues grew by 17.8% in the first half of 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, adding that the increase, along with good dynamics in manufacturing industries, indicated the strengthening of the economy's real sector

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Russia's non oil-and-gas budget revenues grew by 17.8% in the first half of 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, adding that the increase, along with good dynamics in manufacturing industries, indicated the strengthening of the economy's real sector.

"I would like to draw attention to the dynamics of non oil and gas revenues. They grew decently, by 17.

8% in the first half of the year, and the rate (of growth) amounted to 43.5% in the second quarter. Along with the good dynamics in the manufacturing industries, all this indicates the strengthening of the real sector, the expansion of domestic manufacturing business," Putin told the government's meeting on economic issues.

On July 19, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said he expected the amount of non oil-and-gas budget revenues to significantly exceed the plan.