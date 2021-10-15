Russia's non-resource non-energy export will reach a historic record of $180 billion in 2021, as it already totals $135 billion for the first nine months of the year, which an almost 40% increase compared to 2020, Veronika Nikishina, the head of the Russian Export Center (REC), said on Friday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Russia's non-resource non-energy export will reach a historic record of $180 billion in 2021, as it already totals $135 billion for the first nine months of the year, which an almost 40% increase compared to 2020, Veronika Nikishina, the head of the Russian Export Center (REC), said on Friday.

"According to REC estimates, for the first nine months of 2021, non-resource non-energy exports amounted to approximately $135 billion, which is an increase of almost 40% compared to 2020," Nikishina told reporters on the sidelines of the Eurasian Women's Forum.

This month, Russia's non-resource non-energy export will exceed $141 billion, the level reached in 2020, the REC chief added.

"By the end of the year, the country's non-resource non-energy export will set a new historic record, it may amount to $180 billion," Nkishina noted.

"The list of major export items is changing slowly ... As of September, rolled steel, fertilizers, wheat, steel, platinoids, lumber, aluminum, fish, copper wire, turbo engines and polymers were the key items of non-resource non-energy exports," Nikishina concluded.