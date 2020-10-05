Russia's Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) assessed on Monday the damage from the diesel fuel spill at a thermal power plant in the northern Russian city of Norilsk at 21.4 billion rubles ($272.7 million)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Russia's Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) assessed on Monday the damage from the diesel fuel spill at a thermal power plant in the northern Russian city of Norilsk at 21.4 billion rubles ($272.7 million).

According to Nornickel, its subsidiary, the Norilsk�Taimyr Energy Company (NTEC), has submitted to the Krasnoyarsk region's arbitral court a response to the claim by the Russian environmental resources management service, Rosprirodnadzor.

"According to the NTEC's assessment, conducted using the current methodology for calculating environmental damage and taking into consideration all the circumstances related to the incident, the total amount of environmental damage totals 21.

4 billion rubles," Nornickel said in a statement.

Around 21,000 tonnes of diesel leaked out of a fuel tank at the NTEC's Thermal Power Plant No. 3 and seeped into a nearby river on May 29, after which a state of emergency was declared in Norilsk.

Rosprirodnadzor assesses the damage at almost 148 billion rubles.