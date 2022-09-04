UrduPoint.com

Russia's Novak Accuses West Of Shifting Blame For Nord Stream 1 Troubles

Published September 04, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2022) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak accused the West on Sunday of pushing the blame for gas cuts to Europe on Russia while being in full breach of Nord Stream 1 maintenance agreements.

"The problem is with the other side (the West) because they are in full breach of contract requirements for maintenance and equipment transportation," Novak told a show on Rossiya 1 television channel.

The former energy minister said the European Union and Canada needed to revise their sanctions on Russia to align them with their contractual obligations.

Canada agreed in July to release a Russia-owned gas turbine that had been held up in Montreal during maintenance after a ban on technology exports to Russia kicked in. The turbine was shipped to its maker Siemens in Germany, which Russia argued was in violation of the contract.

Russia cut gas supplies to the EU to 20% of Nord Stream's capacity in July and shut it completely this week to allow for repairs. Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Friday it would not resume gas exports due to an oil leak in a key turbine.

