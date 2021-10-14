UrduPoint.com

Russia's Novak Believes Global Oil Demand Can Fully Recover By 2022 End

Thu 14th October 2021 | 01:16 PM

Russia's Novak Believes Global Oil Demand Can Fully Recover by 2022 End

The global oil market is recovering consistently, the demand keeps growing and is likely to fully recover by the end of 2022, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) The global oil market is recovering consistently, the demand keeps growing and is likely to fully recover by the end of 2022, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday,

"As for the oil market, it is recovering consistently, it is the most balanced market.

Although it has not yet fully recovered from the 2020 crisis, we see that the total demand growth will reach 6 million barrels (per day) in 2021, out of the 10 million barrels we lost next year. Perhaps, we will see full market recovery by the end of the next year," Novak said at the Russian Energy Week forum.

