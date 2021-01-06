UrduPoint.com
Russia's Novak Calls Extra Cut In Saudi Oil Output 'New Year's Gift' For Market

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 12:20 AM

Russia's Novak Calls Extra Cut in Saudi Oil Output 'New Year's Gift' for Market

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak on Tuesday described Saudi Arabia's extra cut in oil output as a New Year's gift that is meant to accelerate reduction of excess reserves in the market.

Earlier in the day, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said that the kingdom would voluntarily reduce oil output by 1 million barrels per day for February and March, thus bringing its daily production to 8.125 million barrels.

"This seems to be a kind of a New Year's gift that has been presented to the oil market today, to reduce the stocks at a faster pace. And, of course, we believe that Saudi Arabia is making a very big, significant contribution to restoring the normal level of reserves in world markets," Novak said at a press conference following the OPEC+ meeting.

