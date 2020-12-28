UrduPoint.com
Russia's Novak Expects Global Oil Demand To Grow By 5-6Mln Bpd In 2021

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) The global oil demand is expected to grow by 5-6 million barrels per day in 2021, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

"We expect the demand to grow by around 5-6 million barrels [per day] the next year.

This is an optimistic estimate, different outcomes are possible," Novak told Russia-24 broadcaster.

The deputy prime minister expressed hope that the global oil market would bounce back to the pre-pandemic level in 2021, and also pointed to the positive influence that coronavirus vaccines emergence has on the demand recovery.

