MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) Oil will cost, on average, anywhere between $45 to $60 per barrel in 2021, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday.

"I think, the average price in 2021 will be in the range of about $45 to $60 [per barrel]," Novak told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

The official added that the low market volatility in recent months shows that there is a balance now and thus oil prices are in line with the market situation.

Novak also said that the oil market has partially recovered after the crisis linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, and a drop in oil demand amounted to eight-nine percent in late 2020.

"If we are talking about oil, for example, we saw a drop in demand of about 20-25 percent, as a result of restrictive measures taken by the governments of many countries to prevent the spread of COVID, the market recovered and its decline was about eight to nine percent by the end of the year," Novak said.