MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) Russian Energy Minister Aexander Novak is holding a meeting with Iraqi Oil Minister Thamer Ghadhban before the start of a session of the OPEC+ session in Vienna, the Russian Energy Ministry said.

Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC countries that are part of the oil output cut deal have gathered in Vienna for a series of ministerial meetings from July 1-2 to make an official decision on the fate of the agreement on limiting output.