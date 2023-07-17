Open Menu

Russia's Novak Holds Meeting With Venezuelan Oil Minister Tellechea - Russian Cabinet

Sumaira FH Published July 17, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Russia's Novak Holds Meeting With Venezuelan Oil Minister Tellechea - Russian Cabinet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak discussed energy cooperation at a meeting with Venezuelan Petroleum Minister Rafael Tellechea, who is also the co-chairman of the Russian-Venezuelan intergovernmental commission, the Russian Cabinet said on Monday.

"The parties discussed cooperation in the field of energy and fuel, including interaction on multilateral platforms, including within the framework of OPEC+ and the Gas Exporting Countries Forum and the development of mining projects in Venezuela with the participation of Russian companies," the statement said.

Russian companies are interested in establishing cooperation with Venezuelan companies in such areas as oil production and refining, energy efficiency improvement, modernization of the power grid, as well as the supply of petrochemical products, the Cabinet said.

