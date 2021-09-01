MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday that he hopes for a full recovery of the global oil market in 2022, while this year the oil demand is expected to grow by 5.8-6 million barrels per day.

"We expect that this year there will be an increase in demand [for oil] by about 5.8-6 million barrels per day. I hope that the recovery [of the market] In 2022 will be fully completed," Novak told reporters.