UrduPoint.com

Russia's Novak Hopes For Full Recovery Of Global Oil Market Next Year

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 06:40 PM

Russia's Novak Hopes for Full Recovery of Global Oil Market Next Year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday that he hopes for a full recovery of the global oil market in 2022, while this year the oil demand is expected to grow by 5.8-6 million barrels per day.

"We expect that this year there will be an increase in demand [for oil] by about 5.8-6 million barrels per day. I hope that the recovery [of the market] In 2022 will be fully completed," Novak told reporters.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Oil Market Million

Recent Stories

Organization of Islamic Cooperation and UN Integra ..

Organization of Islamic Cooperation and UN Integrated Office in Somalia hold dis ..

7 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz terms govt's performance as "destruct ..

Maryam Nawaz terms govt's performance as "destructive"

8 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs lists customs exemptions in Customs ..

Dubai Customs lists customs exemptions in Customs Passenger Guide

43 minutes ago
 New Squad for NZ ODIs: New faces replace Sarfraz A ..

New Squad for NZ ODIs: New faces replace Sarfraz Ahmed and Sohaib Maqsood

45 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi remembers two vet ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi remembers two veteran actresses of the Pakistan ..

55 minutes ago
 Wasim Akram reacts on fake news of TOI

Wasim Akram reacts on fake news of TOI

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.