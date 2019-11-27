The participants of the upcoming OPEC+ ministerial meeting will focus on the oil market and can also discuss adjusting the oil production quotas within the production cuts deal, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday

"The agenda at the OPEC+ meeting will be quite standard, in general.

We will certainly discuss the future and the market forecasts. I do not rule out discussing different matters," Novak told reporters, when asked whether the oil production quotas adjustment could be discussed.

The OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee will convene in Vienna on December 4, while the OPEC Conference will be held on December 5, and the OPEC+ ministerial will be held on December 6.