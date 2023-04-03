Other OPEC+ member states may later join additional cuts in oil production announced by some members of the group on April 2, if they deem it necessary for the market, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Other OPEC+ member states may later join additional cuts in oil production announced by some members of the group on April 2, if they deem it necessary for the market, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

On Sunday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that the country will extend voluntary oil production cuts of 500,000 barrels per day until the end of 2023. Later in the day, several OPEC+ states � Saudi Arabia, Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Oman, and Gabon � also announced voluntary output cuts starting May until the end of 2023.

"Yes. Since nine countries, including Russia and Saudi Arabia, have announced voluntary cuts to date, and � as you know, we have 23 countries in OPEC + � in principle, today we talked about the fact that other countries can also join and announce some additional cuts of their own, if they deem it necessary in order to stabilize the market," Novak told reporters.