Russia's Novak Not Ruling Out Quotas For Oil Products Exports Over Rising Gasoline Prices

Umer Jamshaid Published July 21, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Russia's Novak Not Ruling Out Quotas for Oil Products Exports Over Rising Gasoline Prices

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Russia may introduce quotas for the export of oil products due to rising gasoline prices, but there are other proposals that are also being discussed and will be announced, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

"In principle, it (the introduction of quotas) is being considered. But there are other proposals too. We need to weigh all the pros and cons," Novak told reporters.

Work on gasoline prices is carried out mainly on the exchange, the situation will stabilize after the completion of repairs at refineries, the official added.

