PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2022) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, September 4 (Sputnik) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak warned that a collapse in European energy markets has not reached its end and may spill over into winter, pushing gas prices further up.

"(Europe's) short-sighted policies led us to witness a collapse in Europe's energy markets.

And this is not the end, because we are still in the warm season, we have winter ahead of us, and there are all sorts of unpredictable things," Novak told a Russian tv show.

When asked if prices could continue to increase, the official said that he believes this outcome "is not improbable."

Gas prices in Europe have skyrocketed throughout the year, reaching $3,500 per 1,000 cubic meters in August amid waning Russian energy supplies.