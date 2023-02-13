UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2023

Deputy Russian Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday that national energy giant Gazprom was working on accelerating construction of the Far Eastern gas route and Power of Siberia 2 pipelines, which would attract billions of dollars of additional investments

"We see the potential for growth in gas supplies to Asia-Pacific. Work has been intensified to further diversify the export infrastructure. For this purpose, Gazprom, on behalf of the Russian president, is working on accelerating the construction of the Far Eastern route, as well as the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline," he wrote in an article in the journal "Energeticheskaya politika."

The deputy prime minister added that the development of these projects would attract additional 4-5 trillion rubles ($54-68 billion) of direct investments and 1.

5-2 trillion rubles in related industries, including metallurgy, cement industry, chemical industry and so on.

Gazprom is supplying gas to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline. In February 2022, Gazprom signed a long-term contract with the China National Petroleum Corporation on the export of 10 billion cubic meters of gas per year via the Far East route � from the Russian island of Sakhalin under the Sea of Japan. Russia and China signed an intergovernmental agreement on this route two weeks ago, however, the document has yet to be ratified.

The focus on the Russian gas deliveries to China is also connected with the discussions on the construction of the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline, which would be capable of delivering 50 billion cubic meters per year to China through Mongolia.

