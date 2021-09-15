UrduPoint.com

Russia's Novak Says Hurricane Ida Will Unlikely Have Long-Term Affect On Global Oil Market

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 06:10 PM

Russia's Novak Says Hurricane Ida Will Unlikely Have Long-Term Affect on Global Oil Market

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) Hurricane Ida that hit the United States in late August, just like any other natural disaster, will have only a short-term impact on crude oil supplies on the global market and no harsh fallout for the market is expected as reserves will compensate for production shortfall, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

"Natural disasters, they, of course, affect short-term supplies, but that is why there are certain reserves that compensate for the suspension of production during that time. I do not believe this should have a strong impact, this is temporary," Novak told reporters.

The official recalled that the OPEC+ countries confirmed earlier in September their adherence to the previously agreed plan on cutting oil production.

If the situation on the market considerably changes, the states are always ready to amend the deal, he added.

Hurricane Ida that switched overnight from a tropical storm to a Category 4 hurricane hit areas of the Gulf Coast, Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey with ferocious winds clocking 150 miles per hour in late August ” exactly 16 years after Hurricane Katrina decimated the region. The death toll has reached 82 so far. The oil output in the Gulf of Mexico is still suspended, with the International Energy Agency estimating related losses to be around 30 million barrels.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Storm Prime Minister Russia Oil New York United States Mexico August September Market From Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture expands exemption scope of entry fee ..

Dubai Culture expands exemption scope of entry fees to Al Shindagha and Etihad M ..

1 minute ago
 Supreme Council of Energy discusses progress in cl ..

Supreme Council of Energy discusses progress in clean energy, carbon abatement

31 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Costa Rican President on ..

UAE leaders congratulate Costa Rican President on Independence Day

31 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Zayed issues law establishing Family C ..

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law establishing Family Care Authority as part of Depar ..

31 minutes ago
 90,205 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

90,205 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

46 minutes ago
 Emirates Steel concludes The Big 5 2021

Emirates Steel concludes The Big 5 2021

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.