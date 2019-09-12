Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Thursday that his recently-appointed Saudi counterpart, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, would help "multiply and enforce" results reached by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-cartel member states on production freeze

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Thursday that his recently-appointed Saudi counterpart, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, would help "multiply and enforce" results reached by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-cartel member states on production freeze.

"Your successful experience, both professional and personal, will help multiply and enforce results reached by countries participating in the Declaration of Cooperation during the 2.5 years for benefit of the oil market," Novak said at the opening of JMMC meeting in Abu Dhabi.

"Our joint action continues to have a lasting important impact for the global oil market," he added.