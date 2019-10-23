UrduPoint.com
Russia's Novak Says No Offers Made To Change Oil Production Level Outlined In OPEC+ Deal

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 03:11 PM

Russia's Novak Says No Offers Made to Change Oil Production Level Outlined in OPEC+ Deal

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) There have been no proposals to change the oil production level outlined in the OPEC+ deal, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

"As of now, there have been no official proposals from anyone on changing the agreement," Novak told reporters.

"We live [act] within the framework of the agreement, signed on July 2 in Vienna, on extending the deal by nine months, to April 1 ... We continue monitoring the situation in the market. As for some necessary changes, they can always be introduced, but obviously there should be some reason to do it. A good forecast is needed. So we will monitor and make forecasts," Novak explained, when asked, whether he found it necessary to further decrease oil production.

