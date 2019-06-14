(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A deal to create a permanent alliance of OPEC oil producers and non-member exporters may be finalized in early July, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview to the Nikkei publication

"OPEC, Russia and other non-OPEC countries will turn OPEC-non-OPEC into a permanent discussion group.

There is a positive outlook for agreeing it in principle at a meeting in early July. OPEC-non-OPEC will serve as a long-term framework for cooperation in stabilizing oil prices," he said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other major oil producers slashed oil output by a total of 1.2 million barrels a day in the first half of 2019. They have been meeting since late 2016 in an effort to deal with the production glut and shore up prices.