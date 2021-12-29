UrduPoint.com

Russia's Novak Says Sufficient Supply Needed To End Period Of High Gas Prices In Europe

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Wed 29th December 2021 | 04:50 AM

Russia's Novak Says Sufficient Supply Needed to End Period of High Gas Prices in Europe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak found it difficult to say when the period of high gas prices in Europe could end, indicating that this requires sufficient supply.

"It is difficult to say when the period of high prices will end.

In my opinion, for this there should be a supply of gas that will meet the demand in Europe in full. Adequate reserves must be created in underground gas storage facilities, required to reliably pass the winter period. If most of the consumption in Europe is ensured by long-term supplies from Russia, Algeria and Norway, then there will be a more stable situation with prices," Novak said in an interview with the RBC newspaper.

