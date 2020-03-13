The Russian Energy Ministry does not have information about Saudi Arabia's offer to supply oil to Belarus, Russian Minister of Energy Alexander Novak said Friday

KOSTROMA (Russia) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The Russian Energy Ministry does not have information about Saudi Arabia's offer to supply oil to Belarus, Russian Minister of Energy Alexander Novak said Friday.

"We do not have such information.

This is a market, there may be various offers on the market, in my opinion. But I am sure that our companies and our supplies are more efficient," Novak told reporters, answering a question about possible supplies of Saudi oil to Belarus at low prices instead of Russian Urals, as was earlier reported by Reuters.