MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) The United States has voiced readiness to contribute to the collective oil production cuts under the OPEC-non-OPEC deal by some 2-3 million barrels per day, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday.

"Why is the US now actively supporting the [OPEC+] agreement and speaking about being ready to contribute to the decrease in production? They have voiced numbers ” from two to three million barrels per day to be cut by the US. It is of interest for the US because [cheaper oil] means a huge loss of jobs and economic decline, especially in several states," Novak told the Rossiya-1 broadcaster in a weekly show.

The Russian energy minister said his contacts with his US counterpart, Dan Brouillette, had intensified on the matter.

"We have spoken probably five or six times over the past week," Novak said.

Novak expressed hope that the dialogue between Russia and the United States during the crisis will become "a bridge to the restoration of trust and energy cooperation" between them.

"Today, I hope that we will continue discussing not only the way out of the crisis and the reduction of output, but also our energy cooperation," Novak said.