Russia's Novak Vows To Speed Up Adoption Low-Tonnage LNG Program

Mon 09th November 2020 | 08:42 PM

Russia's Novak Vows to Speed Up Adoption Low-Tonnage LNG Program

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Alexander Novak, the Russian energy minister who has been selected as a candidate for deputy prime minister, said on Monday that he would help accelerate the adoption of the program for the development of small-scale production of liquefied natural gas in Russia.

"As for ecological fuels, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and compressed natural gas, we are already actively engaged in this. As you know, the government has adopted a roadmap for the implementation of the use of gas engine fuel ... The main targets set for this year will be met: by the number of gas stations, and by the volume of gas that will be utilized," Novak said speaking at a meeting of the lower house of parliament, the State Duma Committee on Energy.

Novak said that in 2020 the volume of gas consumption in form of gas engine fuel in Russia would grow to 1.1 billion cubic meters, noting that it was one of the key goals set by the president.

According to Novak, the development of low-tonnage LNG is also an important part of the issue of increasing the use of more ecological fuels in transportation.

Earlier in the day, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin suggested Nikolay Shulginov for the role of the energy minister and Alexander Novak, who has been in charge of the country's energy policy since 2012, for the post of deputy prime minister. The reshuffle comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree bringing the number of deputy prime ministers to 10 from the previous nine.

