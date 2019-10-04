UrduPoint.com
Russia's Novak Wants To Set Costs For Moving Gas Via Ukraine According To EU Tariff Rates

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday that the price of moving Russian gas through Ukraine to Europe would probably be consistent with current EU tariff rates.

Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission are engaged in trilateral talks concerning the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine after 2019. The last round of negotiations took place in Brussels on September 19, with the next scheduled for October 28.

"As of this moment we have not yet discussed the price during our negotiations. I think that we will discuss it later and it will be within existing tariffs rates that are currently applied in Europe," Novak told Russia's business FM radio station.

He elaborated that the transit price will be determined according to EU law.

"And this will not be a price of pumping 1,000 cubic meters for 100 kilometers [35,314 cubic feet for 62 miles] as it used to be, it will be a price tied to entry and exit from a gas transportation system. All of it is calculated and evaluated from the point of view of competition with other transportation systems," he added.

The agreement reached by Russian President Vladimir Putin and then-Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko in 2009 is set to expire on December 31, creating uncertainty regarding the future of this transit route.

