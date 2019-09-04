UrduPoint.com
Russia's Novatek Agrees With India's H-Energy On LNG Deliveries, Mutual Investment

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Russian gas producer Novatek and India's H-Energy Global Ltd have agreed to cooperate on liquefied natural gas (LNG) deliveries to India, on mutual investment and on creating a venture to provide LNG to India and Bangladesh, Novatek said on Wednesday.

"Today, during the Eastern Economic Forum [EEF] in Vladivostok, PAO NOVATEK ... and H-Energy Global Ltd ... , India, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The MOU envisages cooperation in LNG supplies to India on a long-term basis, joint investment in future LNG terminals of H-Energy and LNG projects of NOVATEK, as well as establishing a joint venture to market LNG and natural gas from NOVATEK's portfolio to end-customers in India, Bangladesh and other markets," Novatek said in a press release.

Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok is hosting the fifth edition of the EEF from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

